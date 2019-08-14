Illustrative image (Photo: channelnewsasia)

Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesian authorities have banned residents and trekkers from doing activities within 3km from the summit of Mount Merapi, as the volcano located between Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces spewed hot lava on August 14.



Spokesperson of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency Agus Wibowo said Mount Merapi spewed the hot lava as far as 950m within 90 seconds, heading to upstream of Gendol river in the two provinces' border area.



Emergency status of the volcano was set at Level 2 from the top alert of Level 4.



Residents are strongly advised to remain vigilant over the escalating activities of the volcano, except for research and mitigation activities.



The Mount Merapi eruption that ensued from October to November 2010 killed 353 people, forcing the authorities to evacuate over 350,000 residents in the affected areas.



Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and a large portion of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.



Last year, it was hit by 11,577 earthquakes, leaving many people dead and homeless.-VNA