According to the General Statistics Office the total figure is 21.1 times higher than that of the same period last year, but down 81.9% compared to the number of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

The country was estimated to earn 21.6 billion USD from accommodation and catering services, up 56.5% year-on-year, while revenue in the travel and tourism industry was estimated at 924.8 million USD, a 4.1-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.

Recently, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism launched an email system, the first of its kind, to promote Vietnamese tourism./.

VNA