Vietnam sit on top of ASEAN in 2019
Vietnam end 2019 as the No 1 football team in Southeast Asia (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam end 2019 as the Southeast Asian No 1 team, following the December rankings released by FIFA on December 19.
Vietnam have 1,258 points to rank 94th in the world, marking their third time in a row on top of the region.
They are followed by Thailand at No 113, and the Philippines at No 124.
In Asia, Vietnam place No 14 with Japan, Iran and the Republic of Korea being the continental top three.
Belgium are the world's strongest team with 1,765 points. France and Brazil are second and third, respectively./.