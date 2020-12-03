Government agencies disbursed a total of nearly 14 billion USD in January-October, with a faster disbursement rate recorded in the July-October period after repeated exhortations by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other officials to support the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts and brokerage analysts had said earlier that public investment was key to reviving the economy this year, making up for the shortage of capital flow from private companies and foreign direct investment companies because of pandemic impacts.

Public spending last year met 67 percent of the annual target at nearly 11.2 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Finance./.

VNA