Vietnam starts clinical trial of ARCT-154 COVID-19 vaccine
The Hanoi Medical University has started the first phase of clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine ARCT-154 with the participation of 100 volunteers.
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVaccine Covivac begins second stage of clinical trials
Vietnam’s second homegrown candidate vaccine Covivac has began the second stage of clinical trials with the screening testing to choose qualified volunteers.
See more
InfographicVSS covers nearly 2.13 bln USD of medical check-up, treatment costs in H1
The Vietnam Social Security paid nearly 2.13 billion USD for medical check-up and treatment expenses in the first half of 2021.
Infographic[Interactive] Updates on COVID-19
The fourth wave of COVID-19 since April 27, 2021 is the most severe outbreak in Vietnam so far, taking a heavy toll on the economy, society, and people’s lives. Aside from demanding serious application of the 5K principle, the Government has issued many strong measures against the pandemic.
Infographic(interactive) 4,283,906 COVID-19 vaccine shots injected in Vietnam
As many as 4,283,906 COVID-19 vaccine shots were injected in Vietnam from March 8 to July 18, according to the Ministry of Health.
InfographicWhat you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination (10)
The following are important notes when you get a COVID-19 vaccine.
InfographicWhat you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination (9)
Serious reactions after Covid-19 vaccination include high fever, widespread of redness, swelling on the arm, high blood pressure, and low blood pressure, among others. After vaccination, if you get serious symptoms, seek immediate medical care by going to a health facility.