Health Infographic [Interactive] Updates on COVID-19 The fourth wave of COVID-19 since April 27, 2021 is the most severe outbreak in Vietnam so far, taking a heavy toll on the economy, society, and people’s lives. Aside from demanding serious application of the 5K principle, the Government has issued many strong measures against the pandemic.

Health Infographic What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination (9) Serious reactions after Covid-19 vaccination include high fever, widespread of redness, swelling on the arm, high blood pressure, and low blood pressure, among others. After vaccination, if you get serious symptoms, seek immediate medical care by going to a health facility.