Vietnam stresses efficiency, security in digital technology application to protect peacekeepers
An open debate of the UNSC (File photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam underlined the importance of efficiency and security in digital technology application in peacekeeping activities and the protection of civilians during an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held on August 18.
The event was chaired by Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India - the Council President for August.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, said peacekeeping has been an important tool of the UN in promoting and maintaining international peace and security, creating conditions for peacekeepers to fulfil their duties and reduce risks.
However, the application of digital technology in the field should pay heed to efficiency and security in information sharing and access; compatibility with technological ability of troop countributors, along with choices of methods and suitable and most effective technologies in different contexts.
In his speech, Secretary-General António Guterres said that conflicts that prolong in recent decades become more complicated and see an increased use of advanced weapons, while climate change and socio-economic deprivation have caused more conflicts and casualties among civilians.
“Digital technology represents both one of the greatest opportunities and challenges of our time”, he said.
He added that digital technology plays a key role in connecting communities, fostering healthcare and education in the context of COVID-19, as well as promoting peacekeeping missions in a safer and more effective way, adding that it must be applied in a responsible manner.
The UN Secretary-General informed participants on efforts in boosting digital technology application in peacekeeping, notably the recent adoption of a resolution on the protection of peacekeepers.
At the event, the UNSC adopted the presidential statement on the use of technologies to improve the safety of peacekeepers, and a resolution that promotes accountability for the killing of, and all acts of violence against UN peacekeeping personnel./.