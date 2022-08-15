Environment Project to develop natural disaster-resilient community A project to develop a comprehensive model in building safe community against natural disasters in Vietnam, which is funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), was launched during a conference in Hanoi on August 11.

Environment Storm Mulan weakens into tropical depression Storm Mulan weakened into a tropical depression after entering the Gulf of Tonkin on August 10 night, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment UNESCO programme calls for youth initiatives for plastic-free oceans UNESCO and The Coca Cola Foundation launched a project themed “Youth Initiative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic 2022” at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 10 in response to World Youth Day (August 12).

Environment Localities demanded to promptly brace for storm Mulan Localities from the northern to the northern central regions have been requested to gear up personnel and equipment for Storm Mulan, which is predicted to enter the Gulf of Tonkin on late August 10.