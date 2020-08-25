Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
Police forces at the site of the terrorist bombings in Sulu province, the Philippines. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.
She made the statement in reply to reporters’ question about Vietnam’s response to the bombings.
“We offer deep condolences to the Philippine Government and the families of victims,” Hang said, adding that Vietnam believes the perpetrators of the attack must be duly punished./.