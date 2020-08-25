Politics Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism Vietnam condemns terrorism in any form, and calls on all countries to strengthen cooperation, share information on border management and control all risks of terrorist attacks and financing, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN.

Politics Vietnam actively contributes to Mekong – Lancang cooperation: Deputy FM As a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam has actively participated in and effectively contributed to the Mekong – Lancang Cooperation (MLC) mechanism from the very first days of its establishment, stated Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Politics PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

Politics Diplomatic sector’s 75-year experiences shared at Hanoi conference Veteran diplomats shared experiences their sector has gained throughout the history at the conference marking the sector’s 75th anniversary (August 28) in Hanoi on August 24.