Politics PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

Politics Diplomatic sector’s 75-year experiences shared at Hanoi conference Veteran diplomats shared experiences their sector has gained throughout the history at the conference marking the sector’s 75th anniversary (August 28) in Hanoi on August 24.

Politics Diplomatic sector an important contributor to national construction-defence The Foreign Ministry held a conference entitled “75 Years of Vietnam’s Diplomatic Sector: Lessons and Orientations” in Hanoi on August 24, during which Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that the sector’s achievements have long been a bright spot for the country.

Politics Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-China Land Border Treaty at Mong Cai International Border Gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh.