Health Infographic Rollout of AstraZeneca's Evusheld in Vietnam The injection process began on March 26 at all facilities of Tam Anh General Hospital in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Health Infographic Vietnam drops quarantine requirements for foreign arrivals The Ministry of Health has officially issued the long-awaited COVID-19 protocols for foreign arrivals in Vietnam. The regulations state that visitors with negative COVID tests can enjoy quarantine-free travel from day one.