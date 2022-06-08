Vietnam successfully produces vaccine against African swine fever
Vietnam has successfully produced a vaccine against African swine fever (ASF).
VNA
(Infographic: VNA)
VNA
Vietnam vaccine against African swine fever US experts US Department of Agriculture NAVET-ASFVAC Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development vietnam news agency vietnamplus commercial vaccine circulation
You should also see
InfographicIndustrial sector sets to account for over 40% of GDP by 2030
The industrial sector recorded the highest growth rate among national economic sectors in the 2010-2020 period, contributing some 30% of GDP.
See more
InfographicVietnam's vaccine passport: All you need to know
The Health Ministry begins to issue vaccine passports on April 15 in line with schedule.
InfographicCOVID-19 vaccine passport to be issued nationwide
Digital Covid-19 vaccine passport with personal details and vaccination information will be issued nationwide after a trial period.
InfographicRollout of AstraZeneca's Evusheld in Vietnam
The injection process began on March 26 at all facilities of Tam Anh General Hospital in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
InfographicVietnam drops quarantine requirements for foreign arrivals
The Ministry of Health has officially issued the long-awaited COVID-19 protocols for foreign arrivals in Vietnam. The regulations state that visitors with negative COVID tests can enjoy quarantine-free travel from day one.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam ranks ninth in the world for total administered doses
Vietnam ranked ninth in the world for total administered COVID-19 vaccination doses as of March 14.