World Vietnam calls for support to Lebanon at UNSC meeting The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussed the implementation of Resolution 1559 related to the situation in Lebanon at a meeting on May 11.

World German media: plaintiffs and supporters of Tran To Nga’s lawsuit not deterred Many newspapers of German have run stories highlighting the lawsuit lodged by Vietnamese French Tran To Nga against 14 multinational chemical companies that produced the toxic chemicals sprayed by the US army in Vietnam during the war, affirming that the plaintiff and her supporters are not deterred by the ruling of a French court that the case fell outside its jurisdiction.

World Philippine economy declines further than projected in Q1 The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, supporting views that the central bank will keep interest rates at a record-low at a policy meeting slated for May 12.

World Malaysian central bank keeps growth forecast at 6 - 7.5 percent for 2021 Despite the recent re-imposition of nationwide pandemic containment measures by the federal government, the central bank of Malaysia (BNM) maintained its growth projection for the local economy at between 6 percent and 7.5 percent in 2021.