Vietnam supports free, fair election in Iraq: Ambassador
At the virtual conference on the situation in Iraq and the operation of the UNAMI (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) - Vietnam supports a free and fair election in Iraq, with the participation of people from all walks of life, including women and youths, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed.
Attending a virtual conference of the UN Security Council on the situation in Iraq and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on May 11, Quy said Vietnam backs the Iraqi government’s efforts to prepare for the upcoming elections, and stands ready to discuss Iraq’s request for the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s support in election supervision at the UNSC’s meetings.
The Vietnamese diplomat spoke highly of the efforts made by the UN Women and Iraqi organisations in promoting the supervision of women’s election participation as well as prevention of violence against female candidates.
Vietnam backs increasing collaboration between Iraq and regional countries to respond to common challenges, he said, calling for all parties to fully respect Iraq’s independence and territorial integrity.
Regarding the humanitarian issue, he stressed that it is necessary to pay due attention to the people who were forced to leave their houses, as well as ensure a safe, voluntary and sustained return for them.
Quy lauded cooperation between the Iraq and Kuwaiti governments in the search for missing Kuwaitis and citizens of third countries, and the return of Kuwait’s property under the UNSC’s Resolution No.2017.
He went on to laud the UNAMI’s activities in the past time, affirming Vietnam’s support of the UN mission and organisations in helping Iraq maintain stability and security.
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), said that Iraq is experiencing a challenging time due to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic and complicated security situation with a wide range of terrorist activities targeting civilians and military objects.
To date, Iraq has fully passed necessary laws to lay a legal foundation for the election scheduled in October, she said, adding UNAMI and other UN organisations in Iraq have helped the nation stabilise local situation and prepare for the upcoming election.
At the event, other participants voiced their support for Iraq’s recent efforts to prepare for its election, hoping that the election will live up to the citizens’ expectation and contribute to the nation’s stability.
They also condemned terrorist activities and assassinations in the nation, calling for inspections into the cases, and further counter-terrorism efforts./.