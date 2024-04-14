Vietnam supports UN’s humanitarian aid for Palestinians: Diplomat
Vietnam will continue its support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in promoting and making efforts to provide humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) has said.
Hosting a reception for Greta Gunnarsdottir, Director of UNRWA’s representative office in New York, on April 12, Giang affirmed Vietnam’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and expressed his concern over the prolonged conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Vietnam condemns acts of violence against civilians and supports international efforts to reach a sustainable and long-term ceasefire at the earliest as well as create favourable conditions for humanitarian activities in conflict zones, he stressed.
The Vietnamese diplomat also spoke highly of the role of the UNRWA and the UN as a whole in promoting and making efforts to supply humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.
Gunnarsdottir, for her part, thanked the Vietnamese Government for its contribution of 500,000 USD in urgent support for the Palestinians through the UNRWA, underscoring that the valuable assistance has helped the agency implement its aid activities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank over the past time.
She highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis as well as the challenges that her agency has encountered in Gaza amidst escalating conflict and financial shortage after several countries decided to suspend their committed contributions to the agency.
She said she hopes that the Vietnamese Government will continue backing humanitarian aid efforts and pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza./.