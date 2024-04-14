Politics PM orders building elite mobile police force Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Mobile Police Force to develop itself into an elite one with professional personnel, modern weapons and creativity, contributing to safeguarding the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity along with political and social stability and creating a peaceful and order environment for national development.

Politics PM praises Hoa Binh’s socio-economic achievements Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the northern province of Hoa Binh for its socio-economic achievements at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on April 13.

Politics Ambassador pushes for closer ties between Vietnamese localities, Sicily region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung paid a working visit to Sicily from April 11-12 to boost comprehensive collaboration between Vietnamese localities and the southern Italian region as part of the Vietnam-Sicily Bridge programme.

Politics Official highlights outcomes of NA Chairman’s visit to China The official visit to China by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage from April 7-12 at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji was a success, contributing not only to the cooperative ties between the two legislatures but also the overall relations in various fields between the two Parties and countries.