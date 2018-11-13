A delegation of Vietnam attended the Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting (CSOM) of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), which took place in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on November 12-13 (Photo: vtv.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of Vietnam attended the Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting (CSOM) of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), which took place in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on November 12-13.



The delegation, comprising of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry Industry and Trade, actively participated in discussions and made various contributions to the compilation of dossiers for the 30th meeting of APEC ministers of foreign affairs and economy.



The CSOM is the first event of the 26th APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, which runs through November 18.



At the CSOM, APEC senior officials spoke highly of the 2017 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Da Nang city of Vietnam for maintaining the momentum of regional economic cooperation and connectivity, and creating motivations for trade liberalisation, inflow and outflow investment, and sustainable and inclusive growth in the Asia-Pacific.



In addition, they assessed the implementation of the results of the 2017 APEC, notably in promoting the inclusive economic, financial, social, and human resources development in the digital era, e-commerce, and support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to participate in the global value chain, along with the construction of the post-2020 APEC Vision.



They also discussed priorities of the 2018 APEC, themed “Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing the Digital Future”.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the 26th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the host's Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.



The meeting will be held at Port Moresby from November 17-18.



Established in 1989, APEC comprises 21 economies, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam.-VNA