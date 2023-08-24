Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Thailand ’s cabinet on August 23 approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed between the country and Vietnam on maritime law, said Rachada Dhnadirek, a deputy government spokeswoman.

The agreement was proposed by the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai MECC) in 2022 to promote tighter cooperation in law enforcement and heighten maritime security for both countries.

Vietnam proposed to sign the MoU in September 2023.

The document stipulates the promotion of law enforcement cooperation to enhance regional maritime safety and security in four areas including combating illegal imports, illegal immigration; fighting illegal fishing; marine resources and environmental protection; and improving safety in search and rescue operations.

Rachada said the draft MoU is not legally binding but aims to promote cooperation and enhance regional maritime safety and security based on mutual benefit and equality. The two sides will strengthen cooperation in sharing information on illegal immigration and imports; preventing and cracking down on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, illegal drug trafficking, piracy, and armed robbery; search and rescue operations at sea; marine conservation; joint patrol operations; port visit; annual performance evaluation; and other campaigns or activities by mutual agreement./.