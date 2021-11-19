Politics Politburo issues disciplinary measures against former health officials The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee have decided to issue disciplinary warnings against the Party delegation at the Ministry of Public Health in the 2016-2021 tenure, and former Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to pay official visit to Japan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Japan from November 22-25, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics Vietnam opens honorary consulate in Naples city of Italy The second Honorary Consulate of Vietnam in Italy was opened in Naples city of the Campania region on November 18.