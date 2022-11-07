Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming trip to Cambodia offers an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm the consistent foreign policy of the Vietnamese Party and State.



The PM will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and attend the



This is the first visit by Chinh in his capacity as Prime Minister of Vietnam, and it holds significance in various aspects.



It takes place in the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, marking the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties. The two PMs will review the Vietnam-Cambodia relations, and outline new impulses and measures to develop the relationship in more pragmatic, effective and reliable manner.



The PM’s attendance at the 40th and 41st SEAN Summits and related Summits will be a chance for Vietnam to affirm the consistent policy of the Party and State in the spirit of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, intensive and extensive international integration, and substantive contributions to ASEAN's common affairs.



Vietnam and Cambodia established diplomatic ties on June 24, 1967. In 2005, the two countries’ leaders agreed on the new motto of the bilateral relations that is “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable, long-term cooperation.” Since then, the relationship has been consolidated and strengthened in all fields, bringing pragmatic interests to the people of both countries, and positively contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.



Over the past years, the bilateral political ties have developed fruitfully, as reflected through regular visits, meetings and exchanges in different forms, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Progress has also been made in cooperation between ministries, agencies, localities, and people-to-people exchanges, especially in border areas. Meanwhile, collaboration in national defence and security has been strengthened.



The two Governments have also pledged to create favourable conditions for their respective citizens to live in each other’s territories in line with laws of the host countries.



Cooperation in economy, trade and investment has grown quickly, with two-way trade reaching 9.54 billion USD in 2021, up 79.1% from the previous year. In the first nine months of this year, the figure was 8.45 billion USD, a -year-on-year rise of 16.7%, of which Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 487.7 million USD.



Vietnam is running 198 valid projects in the neighbouring country with total registered capital of 2.92 billion USD, ranking first among ASEAN nations and fifth among countries investing in Cambodia.



Partnerships in education, training, transport, culture, health care and telecommunications have also received attention from both sides. Notably, the two countries have supported each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



They have closely coordinated at international, regional, sub-regional forums, especially ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, contributing to raising the prestige and position of each country in the region and the world.



Regarding prospects of the bilateral ties, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth said the two countries aim to consolidate their solidarity and cooperation in the time ahead.



They will continue to promote the political ties to ensure the general orientations of the bilateral relationship, consolidate political trust and step up cooperation in national defence and security, external affairs and economy, he said.