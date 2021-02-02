Vietnam to build a powerful country soon: Times Kuwait
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is firmly stepping into 2021 with a new mindset and soon realise the aspiration to build a powerful country, highlighted Times Kuwait, an English daily published in Kuwait.
In its artile “Vietnam: New board of leaders promises new positions” on February 1, the newspaper described Vietnam’s just-concluded 13th National Party Congress a success, with the result that Nguyen Phu Trong was reelected as the Party General Secretary in the 13th tenure, and the new board of leaders is expected to lead the country to reap further achievements.
2021 is the first year that the new leaders will implement the Resolution adopted at the 13th Party Congress, the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan, and the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.
Promoting the country’s achievements after 35 years of Doi Moi (Reform), with consensus and determination of both political system and the whole people, Vietnam will soon realise its target of becoming a prosperous nation soon, the article wrote.
This milestone marks the turning point for Vietnam in the next five years with great hope among its people that under the new leadership, Vietnam is determined to continue its positive role in building and shaping multilateral institutions as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the year of the 2020-2021 term.
Vietnam has been recognised by the international community as a “beacon” in pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic development, ensuring social security. Last year, despite being shattered by the pandemic and severe droughts and floods, the Communist Party of Vietnam led the country to attain remarkable achievements in all sectors. This creates a solid foundation for the Southeast Asian country to enter 2021, and concretise the goal to build a powerful nation.
The article also highlighted Vietnam’s export with turnover reaching nearly 281.5 billion USD in 2020 with average export growth of about 11.7 percent per year from 2016 to 2020. The size of its economy has increased 1.4-fold since the beginning of the 2016-2020 period. Vietnam has become the fourth-largest economy in ASEAN, and a manufacturing hub in the Asia-Pacific region./.