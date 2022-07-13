U19 Vietnam lose 0-3 to Malaysia on July 13. (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam failed to win a ticket to the final of the U19 AFF Championship after losing 0-3 to Malaysia on July 13.



Vietnam had a good start to the game after the first five minutes of being pressed. They quickly regained control and pushed the pressure back on Malaysia.

When the Vietnamese men were struggling find the net, Malaysia scored a goal in the 26th minute.



After conceding, Vietnam failed to create any significant chances in the remaining of the first half.



In the second half, Vietnam got it together as they continuously threatened Malaysia’s goal during the first 20 minutes. However, despite many obvious scoring chances came, Vietnam still couldn’t score, while Malaysia scored the second gold in the 70th minutes.



Vietnam tried to attack more but due to slow stamina, the players couldn’t maintain pressure on Malaysia.



The third goal of Malaysia was made in the 86th minute.



Vietnam have taken part in the regional tournament many times but only won one in 2007./.