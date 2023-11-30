This is part of Vietnam's efforts in realizing its commitment at COP 26 for net-zero emissions by 2050.

The plan aims to apply sustainable farming process to increase value and enhance sustainable development of the rice industry, and improve production and business efficiency, income and life of rice farmers.

It also targets to protect the environment, adapt to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with a view to making contribution to implementing Vietnam's international commitments on climate.

According to the General Department of Customs, in the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam has exported more than 7.1 million tons of rice, equivalent to nearly 4 billion USD, up 17% in volume and 35% in value over the same period in 2022./.

VNA