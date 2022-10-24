Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,700 VND/USD on October 24, up 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 21).

Business Vietnam to become world leading IT hub: German newspaper Vietnam has the potential to become a world leading IT hub for its quality universities as well as young and trained workforce, said a recent article by the German-language business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Business Number of passengers through Vietnamese airports decrease in October The number of passengers through Vietnamese airports reached 7.1 million in October, down 11.6% month-on-month, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Business Italian, Vietnamese localities look to expand economic cooperation The northern province of Thai Binh is committed to become an attractive and reliable destination for investors, Nguyen Khac Than, chairman of the provincial People Committee, has said.