Import-export turnover surpasses 400-billion-USD mark
Vietnam’s total import-export value topped 403 billion USD as of July 15, with a trade deficit of around 1 billion USD.
According to the General Department of Customs, in the period, the country earned 201 billion USD from exports, while spending 202 billion USD on buying goods from abroad.
The trade turnover in 2022 is forecast to exceed 700 billion USD, of which exports will approach the 400 billion USD mark.
NIllustrative image (Photo: VNA)The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that, in order to achieve the export growth target of 8% this year and maintain the trade surplus of the previous years, the ministry is stepping up support for businesses in market information and export promotion by taking advantage of commitments in signed free trade agreements (FTAs) and through joining global value chains to find new markets; and at the same time encouraging them to create new products.
It has also guided localities to build and develop brands for strong products, and well handle the issue of traceability to ensure the quality of goods to meet export standards of other countries./.