Business Vietnam to become “new Asian tiger”: Italian journal Vietnam may become a “new tiger” in Asia, commented Italy’s La Repubblica daily after the World Bank raised the Southeast Asian country’s growth forecast.

Business Binh Duong posts nearly 8 billion USD in trade surplus The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong recorded close to 8 billion USD worth of trade surplus in the first nine months of this year, as heard at a September 28 meeting that reviewed the province’s socio-economic growth.

Business Vietnam among world’s best performers in digital banking: Official Vietnam is among the world’s best performers in digital banking, with around 15 trillion VND in total poured into digital transformation, Le Anh Dung, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Payment Department, told a talk show on September 28.

Business Vietnam’s new overseas investments surge 2.31-fold in nine months Vietnamese enterprises have invested over 347.3 million USD in 80 new projects in the first nine months of 2022, rising 2.31-fold year on year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).