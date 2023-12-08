Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang. (Photo: VNA) Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia



The article is published on December 7. (Photo: VNA) Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang has highlighted the special friendship between the two countries in his recent interview granted to Cambodia’s Kampuchea Thmey Daily The article published on December 7 quoted the diplomat as saying that Vietnam will step up its comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia in 2024 and beyond, covering economy, trade, investment and tourism, which are also the shared interest of their leaders.The two countries will also continue their cooperation in implementing agreements and memoranda of understanding such as the MoU on tourism agreement for 2023-2028, the agreement on bilateral border trade, and another on boosting bilateral trade for 2023-2024, he added.The ambassador noted his believe that Vietnamese and Cambodian investors and businesses will also seek more investment opportunities in the coming years.

Bilateral trade is growing fruitfully, yet the two sides need to take solutions to enhance cooperation in this field, especially Cambodia’s exports to Vietnam, Tang continued.



He suggested the two countries review and amend relevant legal documents, and offer incentives to each other’s goods.

Also on December 7, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet will pay an official visit to Vietnam from December 11 to 12./.

VNA