Politics COVID-19 fight now Vietnam’s top priority: Deputy FM At the request of US Deputy Secretary of State Steven Biegun, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on March 20 held phone talks with leading officials of the foreign ministries of the US, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and India on the situation of the COVID-19.

Politics Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.

Politics Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 20 by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations to present a commemorative medal to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio.

Politics Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.