Vietnam to have 5.657 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Vietnam is expected to get 5.657 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in March and April, according to the National Expanded Immunization Programme.
VNA
VNA
Vietnam to get 5.657 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine Vietnam to have more than 5.6 million doses of vaccine AstraZeneca vaccine Covid-19 vaccine Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicExpected structure of deputies of 15th National Assembly
Resolution 1185/NQ-UBTVQH14 by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee dated January 11, 2021 adopted the expected number, structure and composition of the 15th National Assembly deputies.
See more
InfographicPriority places receive free COVID-19 vaccination
The Government on February 26 issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use.
InfographicPriority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan
The Government on February 26 issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use. Accordingly, priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan were announced by the Ministry of Health.
InfographicVietnam to import first batch of Covid-19 vaccine
The Drug Administration of Vietnam has approved the import of the first 204,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
InfographicNew variant of virus SARS-COV-2 spreads
A new variant of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in many countries worldwide.
InfographicAccelerating Covid-19 vaccine testing
The first human trial of COVID-19 vaccine Nanocovax began in Vietnam on December 17 with the first three volunteers. After 72 hours, they are in good health condition.