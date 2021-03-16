Health Infographic Priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan The Government on February 26 issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use. Accordingly, priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan were announced by the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Accelerating Covid-19 vaccine testing The first human trial of COVID-19 vaccine Nanocovax began in Vietnam on December 17 with the first three volunteers. After 72 hours, they are in good health condition.