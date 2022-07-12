Business Over 182 million FPT shares start trading from July 19 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has approved FPT Corporation to list more than 182.8 million shares from July 11. These shares will be traded starting on July 19.

Business Vietnamese rice access choosy markets Vietnam has become one of the leading rice producing and exporting countries in the world. However, this item is usually imported raw, then distributed under the brand of the importers. Some domestic agricultural enterprises have pooled resources to build high-quality rice production chain, successfully penetrating choosing markets, and helping leverage the prestige of Vietnamese rice on the global market.

Business Ben Tre focuses on sustainable aquaculture, fisheries development The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will develop its fisheries with a focus on processing, modernisation and deeper integration into global value chains, according to the provincial People’s Committee.