Vietnam to host third meeting of APEC Business Advisory Council
The press conference about the third ABAC meeting in Hanoi on July 12 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The third meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) is scheduled to take place in Ha Long in the northern province of Quang Ninh from July 26 to 29.
Themed “Embrace. Engage. Enable”, the meeting is set to see the face-to-face and virtual participation of nearly 200 delegates from the 21 APEC member economies, including official and alternate ABAC members, APEC senior officials, along with some guests and researchers.
Talking to the press in Hanoi on July 12, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Pham Tan Cong highlighted the significance of Vietnam hosting the third ABAC meeting amid global efforts to boost post-pandemic economic recovery, which affirms the country’s capability to contain COVID-19 and also demonstrates its stability and sustainable economic growth.
He said the meeting will help promote Vietnam’s priorities for realising economic recovery and sustainable growth targets, show the country as a bright spot for international investment in the new normal, and raise its stature in the ABAC community and the APEC forum as a whole.
Bui Van Khang, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, said during the meeting, a conference will be held on July 26 to introduce the province’s business and investment climate and cooperation opportunities, while a forum on July 28 will seek ways to boost economic connectivity among the four provinces traversed by the expressway from Hanoi to Mong Cai Border Gate, namely Hung Yen, Hai Duong, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh.
Quang Ninh has prepared well for the events, he noted./.