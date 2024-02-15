Politics Vietnam committed to combat illegal trade of small arms, light weapons The Government of Vietnam comprehensively manages the production, use, and transportation of weapons according to Vietnam law, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa has said.

Politics Party leader offers incense at Thang Long Imperial Citadel Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid tribute to the kings and ancestors who made enormous dedications to the country at Kinh Thien Palace, part of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, in Hanoi on February 13.

World Uruguayan newspaper carries Vietnamese Party leader’s article The El Pueblo (People) e-newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Uruguayan Communist Party, has recently published the content of an article written by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the CPV’s 94th founding anniversary (February 3).

Politics PM urges expedited construction of Tan Son Nhat airport’s Terminal 3 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged ministries, sectors, contractors and relevant sides to speed up construction of Terminal 3 (T3) at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City so that it can be completed before April 30, 2025 to mark 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.