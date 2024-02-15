Vietnam to join global efforts addressing impact of climate change, food insecurity: Diplomat
Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) - Vietnam is committed to actively contributing to global efforts to maintain international peace and security through cooperation to address impact of climate change and food insecurity, Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen has said.
Addressing the UN Security Council’s high-level open debate on “Impact of Climate Crisis, Food Insecurity on Efforts to Achieve Peace, Development” on February 14, Nguyen emphasised that poverty is both the root and a consequence of conflicts, while climate change is a factor that worsens food insecurity and increases threats to international peace and stability.
The UN Security Council needs and can do more to break the vicious cycle of climate change, food insecurity and conflicts, he stated.
First, the council needs to promote its role in preventing conflicts, take a more comprehensive and balanced approach between traditional and non-traditional security threats. Second, it is necessary to strengthen consultation and coordination with UN agencies, relevant mechanisms and initiatives at the international, regional and national levels to promptly handle security risks from climate change and food insecurity. And third, it is also important to ensure compliance with international law and the UN Charter in conflicts, the Vietnamese representative said.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored that climate chaos and food crises are serious and mounting threats to global peace and security and, as such, should be addressed by the Security Council.
Participants called on global cooperation, including in further promoting the role of the UN and its Security Council, to ease impact of climate change and food insecurity, especially in conflict-hit countries and regions./.