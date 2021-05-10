Vietnam to play friendly against Iraq ahead of crucial Futsal play-off tie
Vietnam are due to take on Iraq in a friendly game on May 17 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the team’s preparations for the play-off round of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
The national team had initially planned to play a friendly against Thailand on May 18, but the match was cancelled as Thailand could not delay their play-off match against Iraq slated for May 20.
Vietnamese players coached by Pham Minh Giang are currently gathering in Ho Chi Minh City for a training camp ahead of their crucial play-off games in order to qualify for the global tournament.
The squad will take on Thai Son Nam-Sahako in a friendly game on May 14 to select 18 players for the final lineup. They will then fly to the UAE the following day in order to compete in the play-off round.
Vietnam are due to take on Lebanon on May 23 and May 25 in a two-legged tie played in the UAE.
The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup finals will be held between September 12 and October 3 in Lithuania.
The Vietnamese players are aiming to qualify for the global tournament for only the second time in their history. Back in the 2016 competition, they left a positive impression on both international fans and media after progressing to the quarter finals./.
