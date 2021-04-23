Vietnam to join 2021 Futsal World Cup playoffs
Members of Vietnam men’s futsal team (in red) vie for the ball (Photo: AFC)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam men’s futsal team is to join playoffs together with Thailand, Lebanon and Iraq, to determine the final two slots for Asia at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021.
The playoffs will be held at a centralised venue no later than June.
In the current Asia rankings, Vietnam stand at the ninth place, while Thailand rank third, Lebanon sixth and Iraq 11th.
In a recent announcement, the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) said that only the top three recurring teams of the most recent AFC Futsal Championship’s edition, which are Iran, Japan and Uzbekistan, will be nominated as the AFC’s representatives, hence automatically qualifying for the global futsal showpiece.
All the remaining teams will have to compete for the final two slots.
At present, 18 teams have booked their berths at the Futsal World Cup 2021, which is scheduled to take place from September 12 to October 3. There remain six slots to be decided, with two in Asia and four in the North, Central America and Caribbean region (CONCACAF).
The draw will be held once the final 24 squads are determined./.