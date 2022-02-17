Society President presents gifts to workers at Binh Son Refinery Plant President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 16 visited and presented gifts to workers of the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) in the central province of Quang Ngai.

Society 5.7 trillion VND wind power plant inaugurated in Soc Trang A wind power plant built at a cost of nearly 5.7 trillion VND (250.5 million USD) was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang’s Vinh Chau township on February 15 after more than one year of construction.

Society Ninh Thuan strives to become renewable energy hub The south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan has worked to turn itself among leading localities of Vietnam in renewable energy, with a total installed capacity of over 3,400 MW as of late 2021.

Society Almost all fishing boats in Kien Giang equipped with monitoring devices Up to 3,664 out of 3,666 fishing boats in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang have been equipped with monitoring devices, the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported.