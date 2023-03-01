Business Mexico reduces anti-dumping tax on galvanised steel imports from Vietnam The International Trade Practices Unit (UPCI) of Mexico’s Ministry of Economy has decided to adjust the tax rate imposed on galvanised steel imports from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Cashew industry moves to boost green production, consumption Although the cashew nut processing and exporting industry was warned of many difficulties in 2023, Vietnamese exporters still have many opportunities to boost exports if both businesses and farmers turn to green production, insiders have said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,643 VND/USD on March 1, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business US introduces Alaskan seafood to Vietnamese market A feast featuring delectable dishes created from Alaskan seafood has tickled the taste buds of more than 100 guests at an event held in Hanoi on February 27 night.