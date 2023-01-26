Business EVFTA presents tremendous trade, investment advantages Commitments outlined in the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) on both trade and investment are expected to contribute to attracting European businesses and investors to expand their activities in Vietnam, further promoting trade and investment cooperation.

Business Seaports nationwide busy through Tet break Seaports nationwide are still working through Lunar New Year (Tet) break to ensure that import-export activities are not disrupted, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).

Business Vietnam’s imprint in 2022: All-out efforts bring spectacular growth The year 2022 has passed with many difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the world economic recession. However, last year, Vietnam's economy recovered impressively with GDP growth of 8.02%, the highest growth rate in the period from 2011 to 2022, far exceeding the target of 6-6.5% set by the National Assembly and the Government.

Business Tuna becomes billion-dollar export for first time: VASEP Despite a sharp fall in exports before the end of 2022 due to global inflation, tuna still brought home 1 billion USD in revenue last year, up 34% from 2021, becoming a billion-dollar commodity for the first time, data showed.