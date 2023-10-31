Politics Mongolian President’s Vietnam visit expected to strengthen bilateral friendship, cooperation The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Mongolian President’s Vietnam visit a milestone in bilateral ties: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Doan Khanh Tam has called the upcoming visit to Vietnam by President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh a milestone in the bilateral ties in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 15th NA’s 6th session: Q&A activity to focus on four areas National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 30 chaired a meeting to review the preparations for a question-and-answer activity to be held as part of the 15th NA’s sixth session, which commenced in Hanoi on October 23.