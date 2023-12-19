Vietnam treasures relations with RoK: NA Vice Chairman
Vietnam has treasured its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK), and wants to join hands with the East Asian country to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership in all areas, making contributions to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Khac Dinh said on December 19.
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh (R) and Chairman of the Seoul Metropolitan Council Kim Hyeon-ki at the meeting in Hanoi on December 19. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) -
Hosting a reception for a high-ranking delegation from the Seoul Metropolitan Council led by its Chairman Kim Hyeon-ki, Dinh stressed that the delegation’s visit to Vietnam is significant to realising agreements between Vietnam and the RoK, and Hanoi and Seoul in particular, making contributions to promoting the collaboration between the two countries.
He highlighted the time-honoured and close ties between the two sides which boast an array of cultural similarities, and expressed his delight at the development of the relations over the past three decades.
The Vietnamese NA supports localities and agencies of the two countries to enhance practical cooperation activities for mutual benefits, he said.
The legislator hoped that the two countries will step up delegation exchanges to learn from each other’s experience to improve the operation capacity of the people’s council. The two sides should also promote cooperation in economic development, trade, investment, tourism, education, science and technology; and effectively roll out existing cooperation agreements, he said.
As the Vietnamese NA is amending the Capital Law, Dinh said he wishes that the RoK will continue sharing its experience in capital development with Vietnam.
Kim, for his part, underscored that the cooperation between Hanoi and Seoul – the two capital cities of the two nations - have played an increasingly important role in the Vietnam-RoK Comprehensive strategic partnership.
Expressing his confidence in the strong growth of Vietnam and Hanoi in particular in the time ahead, Kim hoped to enhance collaboration between the two cities and two countries, especially as there are some 200,000 Vietnamese living and working the RoK.
The Seoul Metropolitan Council always stands ready to share its experience in the areas of legislation, urban planning, development of transport system, urban railway and housing, environment and preservation of traditional culture with the Vietnamese side, he added./.