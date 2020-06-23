Vietnam, Turkey seek measures to forge ties
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Unal discussed measures to boost relations between Vietnam and Turkey in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, during their phone talk on June 23.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi (Photo: VNA)
Khoi said Vietnam is willing to share its experience in the pandemic combat and expressed his belief that Turkey will soon contain the disease.
Sedat Unal said he was impressed by Vietnam’s success in the pandemic fight and thanked the Vietnamese government and people for their support during this tough time.
He congratulated Vietnam on successfully performing the role of ASEAN Chair 2020, saying Turkey wishes to enhance cooperation with Vietnam at regional and international forums.
Both sides rejoiced at the marked developments of the bilateral multifaceted cooperation, especially in economy, and agreed to improve the efficiency of collaboration in such areas as politics-diplomacy, trade, investment, culture-tourism, and education-training.
In that spirit, they will give priority to working for a visit to Vietnam by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and holding the eighth meeting of the joint committee and the fourth political consultation between the two foreign ministries.
The two Deputy Ministers emphasised the necessity to create favourable conditions and seek suitable forms for their business communities to meet and seek investment and business opportunities in order to maintain and promote the economic ties during and after the pandemic.
They also exchanged views on certain regional and international issues of shared concern./.