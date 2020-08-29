Vietnam, Ukraine promote ties
At the event (Photo: VOV)
Kiev (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine and the Ukraine – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group on August 28 held a symposium discussing the prospect of bilateral ties, with a focus on economic and trade links as the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect on August 1.
Chairman of the group Brahar Evgeny said Ukraine wants to develop partnership with Vietnam in the fields of economy, trade, science, education and culture. He hoped that visits by the two countries’ lawmakers will be facilitated next year.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan said the Vietnamese legislature always wants to foster ties with its Ukrainian counterpart, adding that ASEAN member countries, especially Vietnam, welcome and will push forward the European nation’s bid to become an observer of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).
Participants at the event discussed political and trade ties between the two nations over the past time, measures to overcome COVID-19 consequences as well as prospects for bilateral friendship, economic and trade ties./.