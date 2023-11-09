Politics Vietnam, Russia step up cooperation in firefighting, search and rescue Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam and Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Sen. Lieut. Gen Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich agreed on the urgent need to step up coordination between the two countries in order to raise the efficiency of firefighting, and search and rescue operations during their talks in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam urged to open diplomatic representative agency in Colombia Vietnam should open its embassy in Colombia soon to promote bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and trade, to match the friendship relationship and existing potential between the two countries, Colombian President Gustavo Petro Urrego has said.

Politics Cambodia’s Independence Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on November 9 held a get-together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Cambodia's Independence Day (November 9, 1953 -2023), demonstrating the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and the neighbouring country.