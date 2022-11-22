Business Vietnam's exports to EU grow 23.5% in ten months The trade turnover between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) reached 52.5 billion USD in the first ten months of this year, up 14% over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnamese businesses seeking to further penetrate South Africa The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) recently sent a delegation of 20 Vietnamese businesses to South Africa to scope out the market.

Business Vietnam launches e-commerce app for mechanical industry An e-commerce app for Vietnam’s mechanical industry has been officially launched with the expectation of bringing digital transformation closer to people's lives.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese localities promote trade connections Despite growing uncertainties in the global economy, China-Vietnam economic and trade cooperation has continued to develop and achieved positive results, General Secretary of the China Chamber of International Commerce's Yunnan branch Mu Jiansheng has said.