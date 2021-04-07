Vietnam, US see fruitful cooperation in overcoming war aftermaths
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) held a ceremony to commemorate 16 victims (nine Vietnamese and seven Americans) of a helicopter accident that happened 20 years ago during activities of searching for US soldiers missing in action in Vietnam.
Addressing the event, Le Chi Dung, head of the Department of American Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director of VNOSMP highlighted that the Vietnamese martyrs’ sacrifice showed the traditional tolerance and humanity of the Vietnamese people.
It contributed to the development of the friendship between the two nations as well as bilateral partnership in surmounting bomb and mine consequences left from war in Vietnam, he said.
Dung also underlined the need to ensure utmost security and safety for all personnel engaging in the search for MIAs of both sides.
For his part, US Defense Attaché in Vietnam Thomas Stevenson showed his respect for Vietnamese martyrs and US soldiers who died in the accident, and extended his sympathy to families of the victims.
He commented that cooperation in MIA searching between Vietnam and the US have been implemented in a safe and effective manner, with new progresses.
He thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their good will and humanitarian policy in seeking American MIAs./.
