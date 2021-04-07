Society Boeing 737 Max allowed to transit through Vietnam’s airspace The Ministry of Transport has agreed with a proposal from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to allow the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to transit through Vietnam’s airspace.

Society Repairs to 22 disaster-hit schools in central region completed: Red Cross The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRSC)’s Central Committee said that repairs to 22 schools damaged by downpours and floods in the central region were completed on April 5-6.

Society Hanoi targets over 1 bln USD from auctions of land use rights Hanoi expects to gross more than 23.67 trillion VND (over 1 billion USD) from auctioning land use rights at 446 projects on 177.29 ha this year, the municipal People’s Committee has said.

Society 350kg of drugs seized in major bust Competent forces have seized four suspects and nearly 350kg of drugs that were being transported from Laos to China through Vietnam.​