Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper have affirmed that they will work towards the elevation of the Vietnam-US ties to a strategic partnership during their meeting in Hanoi on March 21.

Minister Dien said the two countries have complementary economies so there is a lot of potential for cooperation not only in terms of energy and climate change but also in other fields.



Vietnam always considers and wishes the United States to be one of its most important partners, both in words and actions, he said.



He informed the ambassador that Vietnam is making efforts to fulfill its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), but the country needs cooperation and support of partners, including the US.



Congratulating Knapper on his appointment as the US Ambassador to Vietnam, he hoped the diplomat will be able to make breakthrough steps to raise the comprehensive partnership between the two countries to a new height.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will cooperate effectively and sincerely with the US to achieve these goals, especially in the fields of each other's potentials and common interests such as stabilisation of global supply chains, energy and digital economy on the principle of harmonisation of benefits, and suitability for the circumstances, conditions and capacity of each country.





At the event. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, the US Ambassador to Vietnam said the US embassy is committed to cooperating with the MoIT and the Government of Vietnam to raise the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US to the strategic partnership level.



The US wants to become Vietnam's most important partner in energy security, food, and climate fields, the US diplomat said, adding that those are areas where Vietnam can collaborate with the US Government and its private sector.



Knapper highly appreciated the approval of the Vietnam Low Emission Energy Project (V-LEEP) which is sponsored by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). He hoped that the MoIT will facilitate the endorsement of a pilot programme on the direct power purchase agreement and the signing of the Letter of Intent on the Clean Energy Initiative.



These methods can help to promote Vietnam's energy transformation as well as create opportunities to welcome investment flows in clean energy into the country, Knapper said.



Relating to the case of Vietnamese honey being investigated by the US Department of Commerce (DOC), Minister Dien urged for the use of appropriate and objective data sources to ensure the principle of "fair competition of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) when calculating the dumping margins of Vietnamese enterprises.



Dien emphasised that Vietnam looks forward to receiving a positive, fair and objective review of the DOC in the final conclusion of the case, ensuring that it is in compliance with WTO regulations, towards harmonising the interests in bilateral trade and common goals of the two countries./.