Vietnam values multifaceted cooperation with Qatar: President
Vietnam treasures its multifaceted cooperation with Qatar, said President Nguyen Xuan Phuc while receiving outgoing Qatar Ambassador Ismail Al-Emadi in Hanoi on October 26.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and outgoing Qatar Ambassador Ismail Al-Emadi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam treasures its multifaceted cooperation with Qatar, said President Nguyen Xuan Phuc while receiving outgoing Qatar Ambassador Ismail Al-Emadi in Hanoi on October 26.
The president also lauded progress recorded in the countries’ friendship and their exchanges of all-level delegations and mutual support at multilateral forums, adding that bilateral trade exceeded 400 million USD last year.
For his part, Mohamed Ismail Al-Emadi, who has served in Vietnam for six years, thanked the Government and people of Vietnam for creating favourable conditions for him to fulfil his diplomatic mission in the country that he considers his second home.
The diplomat pledged to make further efforts in boosting the nations’ multifaceted collaboration regardless of his future positions.
In response, the State leader recommended Vietnam and Qatar work together in organising activities marking the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year; and stepping up their exchange of delegations at all levels.
He suggested firms and investment funds in Qatar increase their investment in Vietnam.
The countries should soon establish a business council and run investment promotion activities, and business forums, while facilitating join works in energy, oil & gas, and labour, and the opening of direct flight routes, Phuc noted.
He also proposed the two sides soon organise the 3rd meeting of their intergovernmental committee in 2023 to review and strengthen cooperation for the coming period; and promote the signing of important agreements to form a legal basis for collaboration in maritime, customs, justice, security, culture and tourism.
The president took the occasion to invite Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to visit Vietnam in 2023./.