World First ASEAN-EU Cultural Festival underway The first edition of the ASEAN-EU Cultural Festival is being held both offline and online in Jakarta, Bangkok and Phnom Penh from September 19 – 25 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-EU relations.

World Thailand likely to lower COVID-19 level The downtrend of COVID-19 in Thailand is enabling the country to lower the pandemic level as scheduled, according to Thai medical experts.

ASEAN Intra-ASEAN power trade deal records positive outcomes The Laos - Thailand - Malaysia - Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP) has been officially approved by governments of the ASEAN member countries involved in the ASEAN Vision 2020, opening up prospects of establishing an intra-bloc power grid system.