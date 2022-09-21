Vietnam vows to support ASEAN efforts to tackle transnational crime
Vietnam is committed to actively and responsibly participating in ASEAN cooperation frameworks, particularly in the field of transnational crime prevention and control, affirmed Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is committed to actively and responsibly participating in ASEAN cooperation frameworks, particularly in the field of transnational crime prevention and control, affirmed Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam.
Addressing the plenary sitting of the virtual 16th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) and related meetings on September 21, Lam suggested ASEAN law enforcement agencies consolidate and promote effective and substantive implementation of joint programmes and plans to tackle transnational crime within existing ASEAN multilateral cooperation mechanisms.
He highlighted the importance of boosting information and experience exchanges regarding the fight against crime, especially drug, cyber and hi-tech crime; and of teaming up to verify, chase, arrest and extradite wanted persons within the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Lam proposed the sides involved promote the negotiation and signing of related bilateral pacts such as treaties on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and extradition.
He added that it is also necessary to deepen collaboration with ASEAN dialogue partners in the field, and organise training courses and conferences for law enforcement officers in a bid to maintain the support of dialogue partners in terms of human resources and policies for dealing with common security threats.
During the session, participating ASEAN countries discussed the results of the fight against transnational crime in each nation and the promotion of cooperation in this area, contributing to ensuring security, peace and stability in the region./.