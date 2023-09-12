Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) receives senior vice president of general merchandise and apparel sourcing of the US’s Walmart Avaneesh Gupta in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 12 said that Vietnam wants to join world-leading retailers like Walmart in forming comprehensive inclusive sustainable ecosystems with long-term commitment to benefit sharing in the consumer goods supply chain.

Speaking at a reception with senior vice president of general merchandise and apparel sourcing of the US’s Walmart Avaneesh Gupta in Hanoi, Ha said Vietnam has strengths in workforces, infrastructure, and socio-political stability, and has become one of the leading consumer goods producers and exporters in the world.

He affirmed that Vietnamese manufacturers and suppliers have the potential and capacity to participate in the entire goods production process from raw material supply, product design and production to marketing.

The Deputy PM noted that with its participation in 17 free trade agreements, Vietnam fully complies with commitments on labour and environment.

Regarding the strong development of e-commerce in Vietnam, he said the Vietnamese Government is continuing to direct ministries and branches to develop regulations and standards to ensure the safety and rights of customers.

Avaneesh Gupta said that Vietnam’s support policies have created favourable conditions for Walmart to form and operate smoothly production and supply chains of goods such as textiles and garments, consumer goods, and food.

He said the group will continue supporting Vietnamese manufacturers and suppliers in creating domestic raw material areas with appropriate quality and costs, promoting digitalisation in production to improve productivity, ensure working conditions for workers, and enhance the traceability of goods origin.

In addition, Walmart wants to connect with and attract Vietnamese small and medium-sized businesses to participate in the group's e-commerce network with about 120 million users./.



