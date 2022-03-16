At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the delegation of the European Union (EU) in Vietnam held the EU-Mekong Cooperation Conference on March 16 in both in-person and virtual forms.



This is the first time a cooperation forum between the EU and countries in the Mekong River basin has been organised in Vietnam, aiming to discuss support from the EU in the region together with chances and challenges to the EU-Mekong cooperation in the future.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu reiterated that Vietnam welcomes the participation of development partners, including the EU, in the sustainable development of the Mekong subregion, expressing a hope for more effective collaboration and coordination in the coming time.



Head of the EU Delegation Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti pointed out that numerous global challenges emerge in the Mekong River basin, adding that the EU hopes to join hands with regional partners to achieve solutions to climate change, water security, and clean energy, among others.



From EU headquarters in Brussels, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Gunnar Wiegand said the EU wants to enhance its involvement in the Mekong subregion and will promote green investment into the region as well as support the region’s recovery in the post-pandemic period.



Discussions at the forum underscored contributions of the EU and member countries to the Mekong subregion’s sustainable development over the recent past.



Countries in the Mekong River basin are advised to regulate development models towards inclusive and green growth while partners need to offer practical support for strengthening water management mechanisms in the region./.