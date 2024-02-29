Business Petrol prices now 300 VND higher per litre The ceiling retail petrol prices have been revised up by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Consumer price index in February inches up 3.98% The consumer price index (CPI) in February rose 1.04% against January and 3.98% year-on-year, fueled by high consumer demand for Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday and a surge in rice prices, the General Statistics Office said on February 29.

Business Tra fish leads Vietnam’s seafood exports to strong January growth Vietnam's aquatic product exports saw a strong start to the year, recording a 60.8% annual increase to reach 730 million USD in January, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Fruit, vegetable exports see green shoots, targeting 7 billion USD Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports in the first two months of this year surged 38% to about 749.7 million USD, which is expected to peak at nearly 7 billion USD this year.