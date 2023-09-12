Vietnam win 2-0 over Palestine in FIFA Days match
Vietnam on September 11 defeated Palestine 2-0 in a friendly match at the Thien Truong Stadium in northern Nam Dinh province, as part of the FIFA Days events.
In the 61st minute, from Hoang Duc's pass, striker Cong Phuong (C) scores the first goal for Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
In the 61st minute, from Hoang Duc's pass, striker Cong Phuong scored the first goal for Vietnam.
In the 78th minute, the Vietnamese team doubled the gap. From a counterattack on the right wing, midfielder Van Toan overcame Palestinian defenders before making a pass for Tuan Hai to easily put the ball into the vacant goal.
This is Coach Philippe Troussier's third consecutive victory at the helm of the Vietnamese men's national football team.
In the previous FIFA Days in June, Vietnam won 1-0 over Syria in a friendly match that also took place at the Thien Truong Stadium.
The team's matches are activities to prepare for the second 2026 World Cup qualification in mid-October and the 2023 Asian Cup final.
At the World Cup qualifier, Vietnam is in Group F with Iraq, the Philippines and the winner of the play-off match between Indonesia and Brunei.
At the Asian Cup, Vietnam will play Japan, Indonesia and Iraq in Group D early next year./.