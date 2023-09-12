Culture - Sports Vietnamese billiards players make world history Vietnamese cueist Bao Phuong Vinh exceled his teammate Tran Quyet Chien in the final of the World Championship 3-Cushion 2023 in Ankara, Turkey, winning the title for the first time in history on September 10.

Culture - Sports Vietnam beat Yemen 1-0, qualify for U23 Asian Cup Vietnam has qualified for the 2024 U23 Asian Cup finals after beating Yemen 1-0 in their second match in the 2024 U23 Asian Cup qualifiers in the Vietnamese northern province of Phu Tho on September 9.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese language – national pride of overseas Vietnamese: Minister For the community of nearly 6 million Vietnamese people living, studying, and working abroad, the Vietnamese language is a source of pride, a bridge connecting them with their homeland, and a factor preserving traditional culture and confirming their position and confidence in international integration, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Culture - Sports Book on Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam introduced The Vietnam News Agency Publishing House has introduced to the public a book on the visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri during the war 50 years ago.