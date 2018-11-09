The Vietnamese delegation at the awarding ceremony (Source: VNA)

– Four Vietnamese agencies were honoured with the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) awards during a ceremony held in Tokyo, Japan on November 8.The Ministry of Finance, the People’s Committee of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, the MISA JSC and FPT University were awarded for their achievements in information technology development and application in 2018.The ASOCIO Awards are a prestigious IT awards, which have a great influence in the IT industry regionally and globally. The award are given annually to individuals, agencies, organisations and enterprises with outstanding achievements and important contributions to the IT sector in 24 ASOCIO member economies.This year, the ASOCIO Awards 2018 were presented in four categories including: Outstanding ICT Company Award, Outstanding User Organisation Award, Digital Government Award and ICT Education Award.The Ministry of Finance was honoured with the Outstanding User Organisation Award for applying new technologies such as mobility, big data, and cloud technology to serve the people and enterprises.Meanwhile, the Quang Ninh province’s People’s Committee was presented with the Digital Government Award for its e-Government development.According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Long, the award recognises local authorities’ efforts in administrative reform during recent years, which has focused on forming provincial-and district-level public administrative centres, and operating the e-Government to serve locals.MISA, which received the Outstanding ICT Company Award, provided administrative solutions to more than 179,000 agencies, enterprises and business households, and about 1 million individual customers.FPT University won the ICT Education Award for its achievements in training high-quality IT human resources. It was ranked fourth among 67 universities in the 2018 Vietnamese University Ranking in 2018.According to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung, Vietnam’s IT industry has made remarkable efforts to promote IT use.The ASOCIO Awards 2018 was organised in the framework of the ASOCIO Digital Masters Summit 2018 in Tokyo, Japan on November 7-8 by the JISA Japan Information Technology Service Industry Association. It was attended by more than 800 delegates from economies in the region.This year’s awards honoured total 31 agencies, organizations and enterprises from ASOCIO member nations and economies.Individuals and organisations of Vietnam that have ever received ASOCIO honours include Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (2003), FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh (2013); FPT Software Co., Ltd and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (2016); FPT Information System Corporation, Masan Group, and Hanoi University of Science and Technology (2017).-VNA