Culture - Sports Art exchange fosters friendship between Vietnamese, Chinese localities The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in the northern border province of Lang Son has recently organised an art exchange programme with the participation of local artists and those from Pingxiang county in China's Guangxi.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture promoted in Australia The Vietnamese Consulate General in Perth in coordination with the Australian Vietnamese Family Association (AVFA) and artists and artisans from Ho Chi Minh City organised an event in Palmerston city on March 2 to promote Vietnamese culture in the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Culture - Sports “Suite Kieu” guitar piece performed in Berlin The “Suite Kieu” (To khuc Kieu) by Vietnamese music professor and guitarist Dang Ngoc Long was one of the six works played by Zafraan Ensemble - a German group based in Berlin that is well-known for its classical concerts with a distinct crossover flair at the House of World Cultures in Berlin on March 1.