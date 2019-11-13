Vietnam wins three ASOCIO awards for 2019
Three representatives of Vietnam won ICT awards for 2019 of the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO), according to the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA).
Representatives of the University of Science under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City receive the ICT Education Award (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
The awards were presented at the ASOCIO-PIKOM Digital Summit that is taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 11 to 14.
While national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines was honoured with the Outstanding User Organisation Award, the CMC Technology Corporation won the Outstanding ICT Company Award, and the University of Science under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City obtained the ICT Education Award.
VINASA Secretary General Nguyen Thi Thu Giang said the awards honour achievements by organisations and businesses in ICT development and application. For Vietnam, they are not only the international ICT community’s recognition of the three winners but also affirm the country’s stature and efforts in the world of technology.
Individuals and organisations of Vietnam that have ever received ASOCIO honours include Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (2003), FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh (2013); FPT Software Co., Ltd and Vietinbank (2016); FPT Information System Corporation, Masan Group, Hanoi University of Science and Technology (2017); the Ministry of Finance, the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee, MISA Joint Stock Company, and FPT University (2018)./.