Sci-Tech Vietnam promotes innovative startup ecosystem in Singapore The “Techfest Vietnam in Singapore” took place in Singapore on November 11 to introduce the Techfest Vietnam festival in 2019 and Vietnam’s innovative startup ecosystem to international partners.

Sci-Tech Int’l conference spotlights blockchain technology for smart urban area Blockchain experts gathered on November 8 to discuss the application of the technology in building smart urban areas during the Saigon High-Tech Park’s 6th annual international conference.

Business VN has 2nd lowest number of mobile malware threats in Southeast Asia Vietnam had the second lowest number of Android threats detected in Southeast Asia in the period from January to September this year, according to cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Sci-Tech Experts call for more support to mechanical engineering industry The fourth Industrial Revolution’s technologies help improve manufacturing efficiency and competitiveness, but not many firms, with their limited resources, can afford them, experts have said.