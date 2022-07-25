The three-day event, ended on July 23, drew 500 martial artists from 15 countries in Europe, America, Africa and Vietnam.

France triumphed at the 6th edition of the championship, bringing home 16 golds, 10 silvers and 15 bronzes. It was followed by Senegal and Belgium.

After two years of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the skills of martial artists in European countries had somewhat decreased, but on the contrary, there was an improvement in those from the African teams, resulting in the number of medals that they got.

This is the first time, Vietnam, hometown of Vovinam, participated in the tournament by sending 6 students from IVS international school.

Vovinam involves the use of different body parts such as hands, elbows, legs and knees. Trainers also learn to use weapons, including swords, knives and fans. They also practise attacking and defensive skills.

Vovinam began to spread in 1970 and has developed in many countries with hundreds of schools in Poland, Belgium, Russia, France, and ASEAN members./.

VNA